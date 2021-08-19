Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.830 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.58.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,532. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.