Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 66,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,532. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.