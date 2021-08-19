Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 66.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76.

