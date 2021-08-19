Amit Munshi Purchases 1,000 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Munshi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.41 per share, with a total value of $50,410.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.