Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $123,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

