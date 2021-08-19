Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 44.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.95.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

