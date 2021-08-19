Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 87,158 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,158 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Select Energy Services worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $563.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

