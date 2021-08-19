Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of TriCo Bancshares worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 67,538 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.