Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 54.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

