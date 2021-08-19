Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $855,000 Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

