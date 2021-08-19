Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

