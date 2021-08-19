Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,183 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 546,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EAF stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

