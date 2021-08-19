Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 9,160 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDE. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $40,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 21.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coeur Mining by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 556,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.