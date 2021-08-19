Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 5,727 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spok by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,491 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Spok by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spok by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

