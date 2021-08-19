Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

USAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Americas Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 930,839 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Americas Silver by 3,883.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 889,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Americas Silver by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 827,546 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 237,243 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

