America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Shares of CRMT traded down $30.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.06. 371,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,131. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $82.48 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.42. The firm has a market cap of $872.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

