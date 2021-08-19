American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $731.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

