American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.43. American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF shares last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 464 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.