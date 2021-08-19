Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.18. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.12.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.