Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,480.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

