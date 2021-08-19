ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $61.74 and last traded at $61.77. Approximately 5,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 236,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

Specifically, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,618. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.12.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 25.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

