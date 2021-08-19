ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Update

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,618 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

ALXO opened at $67.27 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.12.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

