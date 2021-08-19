ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia Sells 10,000 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALXO stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. 188,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,575. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.12.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.