AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,716. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$15.53 and a 12 month high of C$26.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.