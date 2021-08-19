Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.8% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.7% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.3% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $319.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.34.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

