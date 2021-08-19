Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,736.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,564.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

