Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,702.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,570.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.