Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,745.00

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,745 ($22.80) and last traded at GBX 1,710 ($22.34), with a volume of 128742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £700.26 million and a PE ratio of 55.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,601.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

In other news, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,248 shares of Alpha FX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

