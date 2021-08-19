Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in July

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.4 days.

APYRF stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.01.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APYRF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.