Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

ALIZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73. Allianz has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

