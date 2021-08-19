Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HST opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.