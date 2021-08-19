Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,484 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $50,179,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 69.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,756,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $26,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.61.

NYSE:AAP opened at $207.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.01. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

