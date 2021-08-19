Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,290,359 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,290,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of Kennametal worth $24,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

