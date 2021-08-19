Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,043 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 73.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

