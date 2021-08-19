Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $23.76 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $23,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NetEase by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in NetEase by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

