Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.43 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,731 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $280.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

