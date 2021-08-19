Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21.67 Million Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,314,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,175 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Regis worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 33.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 18.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Regis alerts:

NYSE RGS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.