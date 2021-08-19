Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $23,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.17.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

