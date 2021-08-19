Alliance Global Partners Cuts MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target to C$0.80

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

Shares of MEDIF stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.