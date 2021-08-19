ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.56. 1,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,661. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

