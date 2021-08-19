Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

