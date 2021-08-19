Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Alight has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

