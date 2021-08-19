Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51. Alico has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $38.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alico will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alico by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

