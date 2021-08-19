Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Alcoa reported earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 217.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

