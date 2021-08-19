Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,624,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $778,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,928. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.62. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

