Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

Alarm.com stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,724,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,282 shares of company stock worth $5,250,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.