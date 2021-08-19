Alan Dale Acquires 3,125 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £125.79 ($164.35).

On Friday, June 4th, Alan Dale sold 448 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15).

PAY opened at GBX 685 ($8.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £470.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.96. PayPoint plc has a 52-week low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 594.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.