Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DETNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$27.80 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

