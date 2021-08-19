AirSwap Reaches Market Cap of $33.82 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $33.82 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00860500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00048057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00105998 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.