Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Airbus has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.26.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 49.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.